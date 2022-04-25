It's another huge week in Europe for English clubs on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, as Manchester City and Liverpool play the first legs of their Champions League semi-finals, and West Ham bid to reach the final of the Europa League.

There are also Premier League commentaries, involving the relegation fight and race to finish in the top four.

Monday, 25 April

Crystal Palace v Leeds United (20:00)

Tuesday, 26 April

Manchester City v Real Madrid (20:00)

Wednesday, 27 April

Liverpool v Villarreal (20:00)

Thursday, 28 April

West Ham United v Eintracht Frankfurt (20:00)

Manchester United v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra)

Saturday, 30 April

Watford v Burnley (15:00)

Sunday, 1 May

Everton v Chelsea (14:00)

West Ham United v Arsenal (16:30)

*All times BST