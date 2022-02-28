Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea come away from Wembley with runners-up medals and a bitter sense of disappointment after missing out on penalties in a game they could really have won in 90 minutes.

Having three disallowed goals is always going to give you the feeling you deserved to win, especially in a game where you also missed some good chances. When you then factor in that your entire outfield contingent scored their penalties, a defeat is even harder to comprehend.

But Thomas Tuchel was on the pitch speaking with his players in a huddle as they waited for their consolation prizes, and in a brief interview afterwards he explained what he was telling them. He had told them not to feel disheartened by the loss, and that they had done all they could to win the game, which could have gone either way.

That will be easier said than done for some of them, but it's not just an empty platitude. Chelsea were genuinely excellent against one of the world's strongest teams, and in defeat put in a better performance than they have in many of their victories over the last two months.

Missing out on the Carabao Cup hurts - but if the players can use it to motivate themselves for the bigger and better competitions that are still there to be won, it will all be worthwhile.