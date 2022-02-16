Tottenham have announced they will be heading to South Korea for a pre-season tour in July.

It is the third time Spurs have visited South Korea this century, having won the Peace Cup in 2005 and participated in a promotional tour in 2017.

Antonio Conte's side will play two exhibition matches on their first international tour since 2019 although the opposition, dates and venues are yet to be announced.

South Korea national team captain Son Heung-min told the club website: “I am extremely excited to be returning home to South Korea this summer alongside my Spurs team-mates.

"I can't wait to see their reaction to the passionate Korean fans and the incredible atmosphere in what we are sure will be packed stadiums for our matches."