Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes his side will need to pull off a couple of unexpected wins if they are to stay in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 51-year-old referred to his time managing Bristol City in the 2011-12 campaign when he helped stave off relegation from the English Championship, and aims to tap into that experience.

“I have only ever been involved in one relegation fight and that was when I took the job on at Bristol City," he said.

“We took the job on when we were 10 points behind second bottom, in November I think it was, and we hadn’t won a game at home all season.

“That was the only time I can remember being involved in that side of it, and we stayed up with a bit to spare in the end. We picked up a couple of significant results, big results, and I think that’s probably going to be required.

“We have Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen, all top-six teams, St Mirren, coming up before the split. So we have to make sure we show our capabilities to win big games.

“We are just working hard to make sure we get the points required. We are up for the fight, we know we are in a fight, I believed we would be in a fight.

“We are in a position now where we have got it all to do and hopefully we can get that done.”