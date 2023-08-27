Scotland have 'built well' for World Cup - Ritchie

Captain Jamie Ritchie declared Scotland were "ready to go" ahead of the World Cup after a largely encouraging summer campaign ended with a 33-6 win over Georgia.

Gregor Townsend's team head to France next weekend on the back of three home wins - all after trailing at half-time - and a narrow defeat away to the host nation from their four warm-up matches.

"I'm really chuffed but probably the predominant emotion now is excitement - we're just ready to go," he said.

"I feel we've built well. We've not had a perfect performance yet but for me that's a positive thing because we know there's one coming.

"I'm glad we had a little bit of a tough test in that first half against Georgia. We had to manage ourselves through that and then we stepped up in the second."

"I think [over the four games] we've shown that we can play really well, we've shown that we can come back from adversity, which I think is a really positive thing, and we've played some really good rugby.

"We've shown how we've grown over this period in terms of how we've wanted to build when we've had this extended period of time together and we're really clear on how we want to play.”