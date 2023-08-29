‘Local duo stand out as Livi banish away drought in style’

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

You wait months and months for an away goal and three turn up at the same time!

Not only three goals but three points on the road too. Livingston hadn't won away in the league since January, so the victory at Hibs is a much-needed boost for the team and fans.

What are we doing differently? We’re back to doing what we do well. Closing down, tackling, attacking at pace and never stop running, with 100% effort into everything. It’s wonderful.

Hibs managers will hate the sight of us as defeats against Livi have cost a few their job over recent years.

To be fair we were skelped by Hibs last season so it’s even more pleasing to knock in the goals against them.

Those goals were excellent too, a rare header from the diminutive Bruce Anderson and a fantastic long-range effort from Mo Sangare.

The new boy may get the headlines but the star players were a couple of old stagers. Scott Pittman was everywhere and James Penrice had a great game too, solid in defence, attacked brilliantly and a great assist.

This week marked six years since he first joined Livi on loan from Thistle. Like Pitts, he’s a local lad and that’s a brilliant thing for the club and fans to have in the team. I hope he can stay another six years.

It’s only three points but they are all the more sweeter for beating the big boys from the Lothians.