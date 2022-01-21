Watford v Norwich: Team news

Watford have no new injury concerns for the visit of Norwich City, with the same squad available following the draw at Newcastle United.

Imran Louza, Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong remain at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Kenny McLean returns after he missed the win against Everton due to Covid-19, while Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are available.

Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele should all be fit to face Wolves in the FA Cup on 5 February.

Who makes your Hornets XI for this crucial game?

The Canaries also need a win, so who are you picking?