Robertson pens new Dundee contract

Dundee have confirmed academy graduate Finlay Robertson has signed a new two-year deal at the club.

The 20-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Dens Park side and was part of the 2022-23 Championship-winning team.

"I'm really happy to be extending my contract," Robertson says. "It’s a big season for everyone involved and I am really excited at the prospect of playing in the Premiership.

"I'm really looking forward to working under the new manager and seeing how he likes to work.”