Aston Villa v Leeds: Confirmed team news

The easiest set of team news of the evening comes from Villa Park, where both sides are unchanged from their last games.

New signing Calum Chambers does make the bench for Aston Villa, who beat Everton 1-0 last time out.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Digne, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.

Subs: Sanson, Chambers, Young, Ings, Olsen, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Chrisene.