Aston Villa v Leeds: Confirmed team news
The easiest set of team news of the evening comes from Villa Park, where both sides are unchanged from their last games.
New signing Calum Chambers does make the bench for Aston Villa, who beat Everton 1-0 last time out.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Digne, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho.
Subs: Sanson, Chambers, Young, Ings, Olsen, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Chrisene.
Leeds' unchanged team is perhaps a bit more surprising considering they lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle and have Adam Forshaw fit again. However, the midfielder is on a bench that also includes Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Roberts and the fit-again Jamie Shackleton.
Daniel James continues in the centre-forward role.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Koch, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, James.
Subs: Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, Shackleton, Kenneh.