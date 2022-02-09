Manchester City 2-0 Brentford - Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "They are so difficult to attack. Aggressive, high pressing, we build up they drop and defend so deep. Be patient, make no mistakes and in the end we got the result.

"Very satisfied with the performance. We conceded one shot, a few corners and were patient. Difficult when they defend deep with 10 players in their 18-yard box."

On the title race: "Liverpool have two games to play then we see the gap - 14 games to play, many points to play for and more tough games like today.

"Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points - we have done incredibly well so far."