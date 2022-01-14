Brighton 15th-biggest spenders in Europe in 2021

Brighton were the 15th-highest spenders in Europe on international transfers in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most in 2021, 10 were from England.

The Seagulls signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Getafe on a five-year deal for around £15.4m and added Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg for around £11.7m.

Other additions included Kacper Kozlowski, Abdallah Simah, Kjell Scherpen and Kaoru Mitoma.

