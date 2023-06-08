An emotional Mark Noble said West Ham truly deserved their Europa Conference League triumph after "such pain" the club has been through.

Noble retired from professional football last year after 550 first-team appearances for the Hammers, but returned to the club in January as sporting director.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: "I'm lost for words - since 11 I've been at the club.

"It is just amazing to see the smile on their faces. We have been through such pain. I am just lost for words.

"As I said before the game, it's not just the players or staff who travel - to the whole club it means so much. It is so special. You cannot explain the love and the passion the people have for this football club.

"I look up and see so many people I know. I'm extremely lucky to have grown up and played for the team I love. It is so special.

"I truly think we deserve this."