R﻿eiss Nelson says he wants to commit his future to Arsenal after marking his first appearance for 15 months with two goals against Nottingham Forest.

A﻿fter spending last season on loan at Feyenoord, Nelson is desperate to make the grade at his boyhood club and follow in the footsteps of established academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

"﻿I've never doubted myself at this football club," said the 22-year-old winger. "I've been at this team since I was eight years old and I have a very, very strong bond and love for the club.

"﻿There's been times when I've been a bit down because I haven't played or been on the bench, but my plan has never been to leave the club. I will do everything possible to get there."

N﻿elson's contract expires at the end of the season, but he is focusing on seizing opportunities as they arise.

"﻿Getting a new deal, of course, would be amazing and I would love to commit to this club," he said. "But I'm just really, really focused on doing everything possible, and if I get to play for the team to do well.

"﻿Any opportunity I get, I'm going to try to take and just do my very best to keep helping the team."