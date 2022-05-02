Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Brighton have earned 44 points this season, their best return in Premier League campaign since their promotion in 2017.

Since the start of last season, no team has lost more home games in the Premier League than Wolves (16, level with Everton). Only bottom two sides Watford (14) and Norwich (11) have lost more at home than Wolves this season (8).

The Seagulls had nine shots on target against Wolves – only against Crystal Palace in December 2019 (10) have they had more in a single Premier League match (187 games).