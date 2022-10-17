B﻿rentford ended a three-game winless run with a 2-0 victory against Brighton on Friday - and Ivan Toney has been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after scoring both goals.

"Toney's first goal in his side's win over Brighton was nothing short of impertinence," said Garth.

"As for his second, well I don't think I've seen any player who is as confident taking a penalty as the Brentford striker. He just doesn't just convert penalties, he sends the keeper the wrong way."

F﻿ind out who else made it into Garth's team of the week here