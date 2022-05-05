Ferguson out of Easter Road job running

Former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has not made it to the final round of interviews to be Hibernian's new team boss after chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon spent time in London last week conducting informal talks with a number of potential candidates. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs expect to be holding final interviews with their preferred managerial targets this time next week after chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon spent the past 10 days dealing with expressions of interest and gauging the response of possible targets before stepping up the selection process. (The Scotsman)