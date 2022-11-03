'Bit of buzz' about Friday night game

D﻿avid Martindale reckons Friday night football bings a "buzz around the stadium" as his side look to plunder the points from Rugby Park.

K﻿ilmarnock agreed to Livingston's request to move the game to Friday night in order to match the schedule of Aberdeen, who visit West Lothian next Tuesday.

"I'm not averse to it," Livi boss Martindale said of Friday night football. "I quite enjoy it when I've got a game on a Saturday and Friday night football's on.

"It will allow us to get to a game on a Saturday and watch a Premiership or maybe even a Championship match.

"I'm not a huge advocate, I like three o'clock on a Saturday but that's how I'm programmed, it's how I grew up.

"But I am open to change. There's something when you are going to games, evening kick-offs with floodlights, darker nights, there is a wee bit of a buzz around the stadium."