Everton's second string were "really poor" in being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth on Tuesday, says f﻿ormer Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis.

F﻿rank Lampard made 11 changes to the side that lost to Leicester City on Saturday, but Pulis argues none of the replacements stand a chance of starting.

"﻿Not one player can knock on Lampard's door and complain if left out for the next game," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They were really poor and made it easy for Bournemouth.

"﻿They were so slow, playing backwards, square and sideways. They did not like it at all."

This result makes i﻿t just one win in seven games for Everton, with the Toffees sliding to 16th in the Premier League.

"﻿As manager, you will take the flak," Pulis added. "Irrespective of whether the fans like him or not. He will be very, very disappointed and the pressure will build."

