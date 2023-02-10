Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Fulham rested a few players in their FA Cup replay win over Sunderland so fatigue won't be an issue here.

They beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground in September but Forest have improved since then.

Steve Cooper's side have had some good results in recent weeks to climb up the table but I am going with Fulham to edge this one and end a run of three league games without a win or a goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has not scored in any of his past three league starts, or when he came off the bench in either FA Cup game against Sunderland, but I am going to be quite exact and say he will find the net here.

Speaking of the FA Cup, a few Ipswich fans took me to task for my prediction of their replay against Burnley in midweek - including my daughter's teacher, Mr Fields.

Mr Fields sent me an email giving me a dressing down after I said Ipswich would lose 5-0, but Burnley won so I was proved right.

Oli's prediction: 1-0

I don't see this being a classic to be honest, but Fulham are due a win.

