'We have to keep winning' - Beale

Michael Beale believes Rangers need to be wary of another Scottish Cup shock when his team host Partick Thistle in the fifth round at Ibrox on Sunday.

Fellow Premiership side Aberdeen were humbled in the fourth round by sixth-tier club Darvel, and Beale wants there to be no surprises in his tie.

“We’ve already seen a big upset in the previous round of this cup and we need to make sure we’re at our best,” he said.

“It’s nice to play a team not in our league but we know they have got nothing to lose coming to Ibrox.”

Beale was also keen to stress the importance of the competition to Rangers as they bid to retain the cup.

"It's massively important," he said. "It's obviously one of the trophies that we feel we can win again this year.

"We're in one cup final and by the end of the season we'd like to think we can get to another one. We're four wins away from a trophy, that's how we see it.

"We have to just keep winning. We just need to keep pushing our standards."