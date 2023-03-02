Goodwin wants collective effort from 'very good squad'

New Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is convinced he has inherited a "very, very good squad" containing a handful of players who would enhance other Premiership clubs.

But Goodwin says United need to show a team ethic and he has urged his experienced players to set the example and "drag the others along".

"I think there are four or five teams in the league currently that would look at our squad and take a number of those players and it would enhance their team," he said.

"From an outsider looking in when I was at Aberdeen, when you look at the squad on paper, we were all scratching our head at how those international quality players could in this position.

"I think there's a real lack of confidence, I said to the guys this morning there are a lot of god individuals in the group but what they haven't shown this season is how they can come together collectively as a team and work for each other. That's something we have to get right - and it has to be instant reaction.

"There's good experience in the group - some players who've played at a really high level - and they're the ones the rest of the squad are looking to now.

"I spoke to those players last night on the phone and said they need to lead the dressing room, they need to be the ones setting the examples in training and the rest of the day. They need to drag the rest along with them."