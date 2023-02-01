Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace’s season had been threatening to take a negative turn.

They have only won one game from their last nine in all competitions. However, the last two matches in that run saw improved performances against Manchester United and Newcastle United, two of the league’s in-form teams.

Some supporters had been saying that they miss the energy of Conor Gallagher in midfield and how his pressing and intensity allowed attacking talents to flourish. That perceived lack of energy in the middle has been heightened by James McArthur being out injured and unable to play even a minute in the Premier League this season.

It looks as though the club’s hierarchy and manager Patrick Vieira agreed this was a weakness, as the two deadline-day signings sought to address it. The permanent signing of Naouirou Ahamada and loan deal for Sambi Lokonga will add some much needed energy to midfield.

There had been calls for a striker to come into the club to help with the lack of goals too but this didn’t materialise. Wilfried Zaha has a hamstring injury so the lack of a forward coming in can be the only complaint as the Eagles head into the second part of the season.