Leeds supporter Stephen Wignall has been telling BBC Radio Leeds what it meant to have Whites defender Luke Ayling and former club stars Noel Whelan and Jermaine Beckford attending Leeds Pride.

Ayling walked the entire parade through Leeds City centre.

Stephen, chair of Marching Out Together, said: "I didn’t believe it would happen until I saw Luke there stood with us and Noel and Jermaine.

"The minute they were there I was just overcome with emotion. To be the first club to have an active player marching with us is history-making and it was everything I wanted and more. It was brilliant.

"They were fantastic with the crowd. They stopped for any photo that was wanted, they were signing autographs, they got mobbed at first. Once everyone had their pictures they had chance to march and talk with us and just what great guys and a credit to Leeds United. I cannot put into words how incredible they were.

"To have Luke standing with us shoulder to shoulder shows that Leeds United is inclusive for everyone and to give his time and really show that active support was brilliant.

"It wasn’t just the players, there were people in the club who have worked tirelessly with us and I can’t thank them enough in terms of giving their time, commitment and energy because it means so much to people. There were so many people who were emotional just seeing it happen and watching it play out."

Hear more from Stephen from 17'00 on BBC Sounds