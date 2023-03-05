Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking to Sky Sports: "There's a lot to be pleased about. Obviously we're disappointed with the goals we conceded. Everton started brighter than us but I like the fact we came back twice in the game especially after what happened last week [lost 0-4 at West Ham].

"We definitely deserved at least a draw but we also need to know we have to do better with the goals conceded.

"I am disappointed with the referee but we'll reflect on it. I thought he got lots of decisions wrong. He will know that and he will probably have to explain his performance as well. It's a pity things like that ended up having an impact on the game.

"You want to win or lose with what the opponent does - not the officials. The lads are a bit disappointed they didn't win but they gave everything and showed courage."