Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 11th

This season's prediction - 9th

Huge expectations on Tyneside after an excellent second half to the season under new manager Eddie Howe and the arrival of the club's controversial Saudi Arabian ownership.

For all the fantasy talk of Hollywood signings, Newcastle's transfer business has been solid and sensible rather than spectacular, using common sense as opposed to spending for the sake of it, although if they succeed in prising James Maddison away from Leicester City this will be regarded as a serious statement.

England keeper Nick Pope is an excellent addition while Sven Botman from Lille is regarded as a defender of great promise. The first phase laid the foundations to improve mentality and quality, with Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn bringing experience and Bruno Guimaraes that real 'X factor' class.

Chris Wood struggled but Callum Wilson is always a threat, along with the unpredictable Allan Saint-Maximin - although Howe will need to bring in more firepower.

I see a season of good consolidation, which should satisfy the Toon Army as this will be steady rebuilding rather than a cash-crazy quick fix.

