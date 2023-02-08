Crystal Palace v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past six Premier League games against Brighton (won two, drawn four) but are winless in their past four at home against the Seagulls (drawn three, lost one).
Brighton have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past nine Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, though they have only failed to score in just one of those nine games.
Against no side has Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha scored more goals in his career in English football than he has against Brighton (eight). He has scored five in his past five appearances against them at Selhurst Park, netting once in each of the last three.