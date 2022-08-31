Saints 'probably the frontrunners' to sign Gakpo

Transfer Gossip Daily

Southampton are the favourites to sign PSV's Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Everton and Leeds have reportedly joined the race to sign the 23-year-old with deadline day looming.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Gakpo has been linked with Manchester United and he was their back-up if they didn’t sign Antony.

"He’s that age range of player that has done well. He’s a Dutch international and made his debut for Holland last summer. I don’t think he’s the finished article but what this has done has created a market for this player.

"Everton, Leeds, Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United showing interest in the space of a few weeks is quite a lot. He will end up at one of those clubs but I can’t tell you who it will be. It’s all  a bit scattergun. I suspect Southampton are probably the frontrunners."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds