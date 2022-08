Southampton remain without long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, who continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending off against Leicester.

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns after completing a one-game ban.

N'Golo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury, while boss Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic is not yet fit enough to start.

