Chelsea suffered more injuries than any other Premier League club last season, research has shown.

Out of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea faced 97.

Manchester United (81) and Liverpool (80) followed, while champions Manchester City had 67 injuries.

English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss through injuries to players, at £184.57m.

There were 4,810 injuries across Europe's top five leagues, representing a 20% increase from 2020-21.

The research, conducted by insurance broker Howden, found injuries cost clubs in Europe a total of £513.2m - up by 29% on the previous season.