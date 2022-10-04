By Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Every team has a 'bogey club', a team they simply can't beat regardless of who is in charge and Killie fans will tell you Aberdeen is our nemesis.

Even in the heady days with Steve Clarke as boss we always struggled against them. In those days it was Derek McInnes in charge of the Dons, they were always a big physical team, who were well organised and difficult to break down.

I was expecting that type of team when DM took charge of Killie, although we all know it takes a bit of time and patience to build such a structure. My early-season optimism is rapidly disappearing after seeing yet another poor display and the loss of four goals that were in clearly all avoidable.

The boss as a preferred system and formation that he has fitted players into but it's not working. Perhaps it's time to put players in positions they are comfortable with and maybe introduce some youths to inject some much-needed energy and enthusiasm.