Dubravka leaves Newcastle for Man Utd
Wishing you all the best at Old Trafford, @HecoDubravka. 🖤🤍— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 1, 2022
Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan.
The 33-year-old moves to Old Trafford for the duration of the 2022-23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.
Dubravka has made 130 appearances in five seasons for the Magpies, keeping 37 Premier League clean sheets.