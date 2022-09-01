Dubravka leaves Newcastle for Man Utd

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old moves to Old Trafford for the duration of the 2022-23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.

Dubravka has made 130 appearances in five seasons for the Magpies, keeping 37 Premier League clean sheets.