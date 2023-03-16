'Surprise' if Morelos stays at Ibrox - Hutton

Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton "would be surprised" if Alfredo Morelos is still at Ibrox next season.

Hutton was reacting to manager Michael Beale's revelation that he would not be talking contracts until the end of the season with any of the six senior players who are due to be free agents this summer.

The former Scotland international told BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast that he does not expect Colombia striker Morelos to stay considering Beale talked about building "for the next three or four years".

"He's right - he's been a great servant to the club," Hutton said, suggesting that Morelos' form had improved since former assistant Beale returned to Ibrox as manager.

"But I would be surprised if he is handed a deal for the next three or four seasons."

Hutton, though, thinks Rangers "are going to slip up there" if they allow midfielders Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack to leave.

"When you are building teams, especially at Rangers and Celtic, you need the experienced heads in the dressing-room to knit it all together," he added.

"I'd be very surprised if he was not talking to these guys already. I'm sure there will be chats in the background that are going on.

"They will have a good idea whether they think they are going to stay or they are going to move on to pastures new."