Nearly 12 months on from leading the club to promotion to the Premier League, Cooper feels he has "learnt a lot".

He added: "The season was always going to be one of learning for everyone involved - myself, the staff, players, supporters even, it's the first time a lot of them are supporting the team in the league."

He feels they have "tried to embrace" the challenge of staying in the top flight, but that they are still "fighting" for that at the moment.

On the goals for the club, he said: "The objective hasn't changed. Has it got more difficult because of recent results? Yes, but the objective hasn't changed and we've got to stay committed to reaching those objectives."

On the pressures of the end of the season, he said: "We're all motivated to reach that [stay in the league] and it's what we have to do and we have to do more than what we’ve done previously."