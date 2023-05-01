We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Chris: Comfortable win in the end but I was quite impressed with Southampton in the first half. Second half you could tell they were destined for the drop.

Matt: A perfect second half after a tricky first. Wilson really made the difference and was as denied a hat-trick today. Looking forward to Arsenal next week and today shows that we should start Isak and Wilson together. They work so well together. I think we are two wins away from Champions league next year.

Dave: This season has been a blast from the past. We are becoming the new entertainers. It's better than any fan could truly of thought of - a cup final and what looks like a top 3/4 finish. We will only get stronger. May I finally see a trophy at St. James' Park? The last one came when I was three months old

Kirk: The sign of a good team is digging in and coming out on top, even when you’re not quite at your best. Newcastle have reached that level and can push for third, rather than fourth now.

Southampton fans

Pete: I’ve said it for weeks, months even. We are finished. The interim manager is a great talker. He’ll say whatever sounds good. On a plus side I’ll be able to travel to Plymouth next season for an away game as it’s on my doorstep.

Russell: A terrible season is at last coming to an end for my beloved Saints with certain relegation. Even as a Saints fan I have to admit we fully deserve to be going down. It has been disastrous from start to finish with some bad signings and three different managers - the last two being useless at best.

Colin: Another shocker of a display. A manager out of his depth with players who don’t seem to be able to play for 90 minutes. I’ve recently watched some old great escapes and these boys ain’t got it. We’re gone, let’s just get to the end.

Andy: We were pathetic and lacked any fight or passion! Relegation is exactly what we deserve as the club is currently a complete shambles from top to bottom!