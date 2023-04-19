Manchester City will try to "get it done by half-time" in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich, says former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock.

City won the first leg 3-0 at Etihad Stadium and a semi-final against holders Real Madrid awaits the winner.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Warnock said: "From Pep Guardiola's point of view, it is about making sure the team aren’t complacent. I think this is different this season with Erling Haaland up front.

"There is a real belief within the team that this is the best they have been in coming into the later stages of the Champions League.

"You just get that sense that Manchester City are going to come here and do the job, and probably get it done by half-time and get out of here quickly.

"Bayern are going to have to be 100% perfect and immense. Everyone will have to perform to a maximum to a 10/10 level to even stand a chance."

