Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Serge Aurier

The experience that he has brought to the dressing room has been invaluable, especially with so many new signings. A solid full-back who is great in the air, Aurier's 24 starts show he has not just been there to make up the numbers.

Felipe

Coming in from Atletico Madrid at the end of January, he is another experienced player and has ended up a cult hero with his man bun. His 16 appearances really made a difference to the end of Forest's season and he was instrumental in us avoiding relegation.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Forest paid a club record fee for Gibbs-White. At the time it was scoffed at, but his performances in recent weeks have reaffirmed what a great signing he was for us. His pace, drive and boundless energy, along with his creativity, put him right up there with our standout performers.

Brennan Johnson

One of our own. He has 10 goals and three assists in 43 appearances (before Sunday) in his debut top-flight campaign - and he's not yet 22 years old. Two years ago he was playing for Lincoln City, now he has played a full season in the Premier League and been to a World Cup with Wales. What an achievement!

Pick your 2022-23 Forest player of the season from our fan choices here