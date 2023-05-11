Six previous seasons of Old firm derby dominance

Rangers are out to stop Celtic completing an unbeaten season in Old Firm derbies when the sides face off at Ibrox on Saturday.

Champions Celtic have won two of the three league meetings so far as well as beating Rangers in both cups.

Here are six six previous campaigns when either side could not get a win in the derby…

Rangers 2020-21

Steven Gerrard's side went unbeaten against everyone in the league as they clinched the title and also knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox to consign their rivals to a trophyless campaign in which each match was played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Celtic 2016-18: Brendan Rodgers went through two full seasons without defeat to Rangers, and his Celtic side handed out several thrashings along the way, hitting five goals three times and also winning 4-0. Rodgers' unbeaten run lasted 12 games in total and included three semi-finals.

Celtic 2003-04: Martin O'Neill's side won all five derbies in of a seven-match winning run against Alex McLeish's Rangers. Highlights included a 3-0 New Year win and a Scottish Cup victory thanks to Henrik Larsson's winner.

Rangers 1999-2000: Celtic were 2-1 ahead at Ibrox in John Barnes' first derby in charge until Paul Lambert conceded a penalty and Rangers went on to win 4-2. Barnes drew his second Old Firm fixture and Kenny Dalglish was in charge for two defeats later in the season including a 4-0 thrashing at Ibrox.

Rangers 1995-96: Tommy Burns' much-improved Celtic only lost three domestic games all season but they all came against Rangers and cost them silverware, crashing out of both cups to their rivals and finishing four points adrift in the title race. After Andy Goram impressed during a goalless New Year game, Burns said: "When I pass away they will put that on my tombstone - Goram broke his heart."

Celtic 1987-88: Billy McNeill's team enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in Celtic's history during their centenary year, winning the double and beating Rangers three times in the league along the way to reclaim the trophy from Graeme Souness' men.