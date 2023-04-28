Brentford have won just one of their past six league games against Nottingham Forest (D2 L3), with the only previous Premier League meeting between the sides ending 2-2 in November.

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White has been involved in three goals in his past two Premier League appearances (two goals, one assist), netting in both games.

No Forest player has scored in three consecutive top-flight appearances this season, with Dougie Freedman the last to do so in March 1999.