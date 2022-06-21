McGregor saves best for Europe

Allan McGregor's new 12-month deal at Rangers has ended weeks of uncertainty over whether the 40-year-old goalkeeper was ready to hang up his gloves.

Will he still be first choice or is Jon McLaughlin now the man to dislodge?

Whatever transpires in the coming months, McGregor's status as an Ibrox legend is assured. Since his return to Ibrox in 2018, his inspiring form has been integral to the club's domestic and European success.

In 2020-21, he was part of a title-winning backline that conceded a record-breaking 13 goals throughout the 38-game Scottish Premiership season.

However, domestic form took a dip last term. On average, McGregor conceded every 243 minutes in the league the previous campaign - that was slashed down to 104 in the recently-ended season.

The former Hull City goalie's save percentage also dropped - from 85% to 66% - with 10 Premiership keepers boasting a better record.

The veteran has reserved his top form for Europe, though, proving he is still more than capable at the top level.

McGregor's Europa League save percentage almost doubled last season - from 40% to 73% - while his minutes-per-goal-concession average rose from 54 to 88 as Rangers reached the final where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Considering nine of McGregor's 15 European games were in the knockout stage against high-calibre opposition, those are very encouraging numbers for a keeper of any age.