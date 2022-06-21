Aberdeen's new signing Jayden Richardson has big boots to fill as the heir apparent to Calvin Ramsay at right back-back.

With 18-year-old homegrown hero Ramsay having joined Liverpool for an initial £4.2m, the Dons have acted swiftly to bring in Richardson on a three-year deal from Nottingham Forest.

While Richardson was unable to make the breakthrough at Forest - making just two starts and two appearances off the bench - the 21-year-old arrives at Pittodrie with almost 100 games of first-team experience accrued on loan at Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Notts County in the lower rungs of English football.

He helped both Exeter and Forest Green reach the League Two play-offs, and was last season named in the National League team of the season after playing 25 times for County.

Described by Dons manager Jim Goodwin as a "quick, dynamic, and attacking full-back", Richardson has plenty of scope for improvement and sees the step up to the Scottish Premiership as the ideal platform to develop.

"The opportunity for young players to come to Scotland and make an impact is clear to see," said Richardson.

"The club itself is massive and I hope that I can play my part on its journey and really contribute to delivering success.

“I spoke to a lot of people before I signed and they could not speak highly enough of the game up here, and of Aberdeen. It’s an exciting time to be joining with a lot of new players and I just can’t wait to get started.”