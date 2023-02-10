Fulham v Nottingham Forest: Team news

Fulham will assess the fitness of midfielders Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney, who were both injured during the midweek FA Cup win at Sunderland.

New signings Sasa Lukic and Cedric Soares are available for their debuts.

Jonjo Shelvey could be in contention for his first Nottingham Forest outing if he overcomes a calf problem in time.

Fellow deadline-day arrival Felipe was an unused substitute last weekend, while Ryan Yates continues to recover from illness.

Who will make Fulham's line-up?

Predict the Forest starting XI