Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford's supporters finished this game singing about the prospect of a place in Europe next season - and why not as this remarkable story goes on?

Boss Thomas Frank has done a superb job, leading a group of players inspired by Ivan Toney, who now has 16 goals in 24 appearances this season.

Toney's immediate future is under that cloud after alleged breaches of betting rules and there is no doubt any absence would be a huge setback, but such is the spirit, character and ability built by Frank in this side that they could yet take it in their stride.

Brentford started with so much pace and intensity they threatened to blow Fulham away, and then showed their self-belief and resilience to regather their forces after Marco Silva's side forced their way back into contention with an equaliser.

Those supporters who pack into the Gtech Community Stadium are living the dream and it shows no sign of ending yet.

Asked whether Brentford can make the European places, Frank told BBC Sport: "For me, it is very important that we are allowed to dream. I always want to aim as high as possible, but it is important to not get too carried away."