Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: "You always want something. We've achieved what we wanted to achieve, which was getting to the final - but then you say: 'Well, I'm not happy with that - we want to win it.'

"I think that's a great thing, and I want my players to feel the same way. We really want to embrace our past and be very proud of what's happened here before, but we also want to create new history for ourselves - so that's what we're determined to do."

On academy graduate Sean Longstaff, who scored twice: "Sean's just a really level-headed lad. He loves the club; he's Newcastle through and through. I'm so pleased that he's got the headlines tonight. The two goals were great finishes.

"His all-round performances this season have been excellent. He's getting the rewards for what I saw last year. He didn't play for me initially but, behind the scenes, I saw a player really committed to his training, really wanted to improve. I'm delighted now he's getting the rewards for that."

On the red card for Bruno Guimaraes: "There's absolutely zero intent. I thought it was harsh, but it's happened and we have to deal with it."