St Mirren get chance for revenge in Viaplay Cup group

St Mirren have been handed a revenge mission against Arbroath in Group H of the Viaplay Cup, which also features Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath.

Stephen Robinson's side were stunned 1-0 at home by Dick Campbell's side last season on the way to an early exit.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course. The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

St Mirren famously won the League Cup in 2013 and were semi-finalists in season 2020-21.