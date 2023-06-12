Christian Purslow says it has "been a total privilege" to work at Aston Villa after stepping down from his roles as chief executive and director of the Premier League club.

Purslow joined shortly after Villa were taken over by Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris in 2018, overseeing the club's promotion to the Premier League a year later, and he leaves with Villa set to return to European competition next season.

He said: "It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years. I am proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

"We are re-established in the Premier League, we now have a very competitive professional women’s team, we have outstanding academies for boys and girls, we have created a world-class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.

"Thank you to everyone at Villa and our supporters who have made my time here so enjoyable."

In a club statement, Edens and Sawiris added: "We would like to thank Christian for his outstanding leadership over the last five seasons.

"He has overseen a transformation of the club both on and off the pitch and delivered the ambitious turnaround plan he presented to us when he arrived in 2018. We are grateful for all he has done."