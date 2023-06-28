Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is getting close to making a loan move to German club RB Leipzig.

The Reds resisted attempts from Leipzig to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal, but now look set to let him leave on a temporary basis.

Carvalho joined the Reds from Fulham last summer for an initial £5m on a five-year contract.

He made 21 appearances for Liverpool last season, including eight starts and three goals.