You've already seen Brentford's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Bees take on neighbours Chelsea at Stamford on 28 October, with the return fixture at home on 2 March.

Thomas Frank's side did the double over champions Manchester City last season - they go to Etihad Stadium on 23 December and host the Treble winners on 3 February.

On Boxing Day it's set to be Wolves at home, while they will end against Fulham (h), Bournemouth (a) and Newcastle (h).

Have your say on the fixtures here