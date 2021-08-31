City's summer ins and outs

Happy with Manchester City's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of City's ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Scott Carson (Derby, free), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Outs: Sergio Aguero (Barcelona, free), Eric Garcia (Barcelona, free), Louie Moulden (Wolves, free), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan), James Strafford (Accrington, loan), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, loan), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln, loan), Jack Harrison (Leeds), Callum Doyle (Sunderland, loan), Lukas Nmecha (Wolfsburg), Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra, loan), Yan Couto (Braga, loan), Morgan Rogers (AFC Bournemouth, loan), Joe Hodge (Wolves)

Track every transfer from across the Premier League