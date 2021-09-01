Chelsea's brilliant window cements status

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?

It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done.

One final Chelsea flourish brought more midfield quality in loan signing Saul Niguez, from Atletico Madrid. Thomas Tuchel's European champions are in perfect shape to go for the Premier League title.

Romelu Lukaku was the showpiece signing, the striker who will really make the difference at £97.5m, but Chelsea have again dealt wisely - selling Tammy Abraham to Roma for £34m, Kurt Zouma to West Ham United for £25m, and Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan for around £24m. It has been a smart summer.

Chelsea could not prise defender Joules Kounde out of Sevilla but they have had a superb window - and a squad that can challenge on all fronts.

