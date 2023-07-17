Manchester City players past and present are on the shortlist for the top 10 African midfielders in the latest episode of the Match of the Day Africa podcast.

Former Premier League striker Efan Ekoku on Yaya Toure:

"It's very rare to find somebody who, if you ask them to play in three different types of roles in a team, they could be a specialist in either role.

"Yaya elevated a position of an all-round attacking midfield player, not only on the continent, but in the history of the Premier League.

"I don't think there's anyone who has done more to help their team improve from where they were. When he arrived in England, they were number two in Manchester and in England number eight or nine in terms of history. Yaya's been as important as anybody at Manchester City."

Ekoku on Riyad Mahrez:

"He's very much a modern-day winger. He's not a guy who crosses in the traditional way because he's always on the right side.

"He's a fantastic player, a good goalscorer and a team player. He moved to Manchester City at the right time, and for Algeria he's been one of their talismen for the past four or five years.

"And his consistency, also - he's been very durable and you have to be if you're playing for Manchester City, because if you're not available or you don't play well, you don't play."

Where did Toure and Mahrez rank on the final list? Listen now on BBC Sounds